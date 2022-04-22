26 recent hospital, health system executive moves

The following hospital and health system executive moves have been reported by Becker's Hospital Review since April 15:

1. Steven Newton was named executive vice president and chief growth officer of Dallas-based Baylor Scott & White Health.

2. Aaron Mickelson, DO, was named chief medical officer of Arizona General Hospital in Phoenix.

3. Christopher Munton was named CEO of Harris Regional Hospital in Sylva, N.C., and Swain Community Hospital in Bryson City, N.C. Both hospitals are part of Duke LifePoint Healthcare, a joint venture of Duke University and Brentwood, Tenn.-based LifePoint Health.

4. William Curry, MD, was named chief medical officer of Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, effective June 1. He will also serve as CMO of Massachusetts General Physicians Organization.

5. Anne Dinneen was named senior vice president and chief investment officer of NewYork-Presbyterian in New York City.

6. Allen Anderson was appointed president and CEO of St. Anthony Regional Hospital in Carroll, Iowa.

7. Thomas McAffee was named president of Chicago-based Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

8. Saadia Sherwani, MD, was named chief medical officer of Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

9. Devan Reuss, MSN, was named vice president of patient services and chief nursing officer of Batesville, Ind.-based Margaret Mary Health.

10. Dan Swade was named market chief strategy officer of Piedmont Medical Center in Rock Hill, S.C., and Piedmont Medical Center-Fort Mill (S.C.).

11. Tammy Moore, BSN, RN, was named chief nursing officer of Piedmont Medical Center-Fort Mill.

12. Craig Kwiatkowski, PharmD, was named senior vice president of information services and CIO of Los Angeles-based Cedars-Sinai.

13. Katrina Keefer was named CEO of DCH Health System in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

14. Charlotte Wray, MSN, RN, was named president of Mercy Health-St. Joseph Warren (Ohio) Hospital.

15. Donald Owrey was tapped as the next president and CEO of Berlin, Md.-based Atlantic General Hospital and Health System.

16. Sara Vaezy was named executive vice president and chief digital officer of Renton, Wash.-based Providence.

17. Amrit Dhillon was named COO of HCA Florida Northside Hospital in St. Petersburg.

18. Sara Criger was named senior vice president of operations and acute care services at Minneapolis-based Allina Health.

19. David Joos was named president of Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis.

20. Tricia Mercer was named president of Waterville, Maine-based Northern Light Inland Hospital and Northern Light Continuing Care Lakewood.

21. Alan Fabian was named market president of Salem, Va.-based LewisGale Regional Health System and CEO of LewisGale Medical Center.

22. Chris Nicholas was named CEO of Renown Regional Medical Center in Reno, Nev.

23. Mark Neu was named chief corporate compliance officer of Renown Health in Reno, Nev.

24. Jamie Winter was named deputy chief legal officer of Renown Health, effective June 1.

25. Amy McCombs, MSN, RN, was named COO of Renown Regional Medical Center, effective July 1.

26. Jen Walker, MSN, RN, was named vice president of quality at Renown Health, effective June 1.