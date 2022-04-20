Allina Health names new hospital president

David Joos was named the new president of Allina Health's Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis.

Mr. Joos, who is vice president of operations at Abbott Northwestern, will begin his new role when Ann Madden Rice retires in May, according to an April 19 news release.

Previously, Mr. Joos was division vice president of operations at Louisville-based KentuckyOne Health. He also previously held positions at Spectrum Health in Grand Rapids, Mich., and Columbus-based OhioHealth.

Allina Health is an 11-hospital health system based in Minneapolis.