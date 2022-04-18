Atlantic General Hospital selects next CEO

Donald Owrey was tapped as the next president and CEO of Berlin, Md.-based Atlantic General Hospital and Health System.

Mr. Owrey is an experienced healthcare leader, most recently serving as COO of Pittsburgh-based UPMC's northern region, in addition to his role as president of UPMC Williamsport (Pa.), according to an April 15 news release. He also previously was president of three UPMC hospitals in western Pennsylvania, and he held leadership positions with UPMC Health Plan and UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh.

Mr. Owrey begins his new role June 1, according to the release.

Atlantic General Hospital, an independently owned nonprofit facility, serves communities in Delaware, Maryland and Virginia.