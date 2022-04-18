Cedars-Sinai names new CIO

Los Angeles-based Cedars-Sinai named Craig Kwiatkowski, PharmD, as senior vice president of enterprise information services and CIO.

Dr. Kwiatkowski will lead Cedars-Sinai's efforts to identify and deploy the latest developments in technology to optimize patient care, education, research and community service, the health system announced April 18.

Dr. Kwiatkowski previously served as vice president and associate chief information officer of applications, where he was responsible for overseeing Cedars-Sinai's enterprise application portfolio.