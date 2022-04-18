Alabama health system CEO to retire; replacement named

Bryan Kindred, CEO of DCH Health System in Tuscaloosa, Ala., has announced his retirement after 26 years in the role.

Mr. Kindred joined the system in 1985 serving in a variety of roles before working his way up to CEO in 1997, according to the April 15 news release. Under his leadership the system opened its first cancer center, built the hospital's new medical tower and expanded the critical care and emergency departments.

"I am proud of what we have accomplished at DCH over almost four decades," Mr. Kindred said in the release. "We have grown by leaps and bounds, brought new and innovative care to our community and become the destination for healthcare needs in West Alabama."

Mr. Kindred will step down on July 15 and will be succeeded by Katrina Keefer. Ms. Keefer is currently the CEO of Augusta University Health and is set to take over DCH Health System on Aug. 1.