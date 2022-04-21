President of Baylor University Medical Center promoted in Baylor Scott & White

Steven R. Newton has been tapped as executive vice president and chief growth officer of Dallas-based Baylor Scott & White.

Mr. Newton most recently served as president of Baylor University Medical Center and headed up two North Texas regions and served as president of Grapevine and Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center in Fort Worth according to the April 20 press release. In his new role, which he will assume April 25, Mr. Newton will enhance customer-centered partnerships and drive strategic growth.

"I have spent the past 18 years working alongside my Baylor Scott & White colleagues to expand access, explore new partnerships and strengthen relationships with trusted providers," Mr. Newton said in the release. "It is a privilege to work for an organization deeply committed to those it serves, and I look forward to finding new ways to deliver high-quality care when, where and how our customers want it."

A search has begun for his replacement at Baylor University Medical Center while the hospital's COO, Kyle Armstrong, is serving as interim president.