Northern Light Health hospital names new president

Tricia Mercer was named as the next president of Northern Light Inland Hospital and Northern Light Continuing Care Lakewood, effective May 9.

Ms. Mercer will also serve as a Northern Light Health senior vice president, according to an April 19 news release.

Northern Light Inland Hospital and Northern Light Continuing Care Lakewood are based in Waterville, Maine. They are part of Brewer, Maine-based Northern Light Health.

Ms. Mercer has served as associate vice president of Northern Light Health's medical group operations since 2019. Previously, she served as executive director of the medical group at Saratoga Hospital in Saratoga Springs, N.Y., and division administrator at UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital in Pittsburgh.

In her new role, she will succeed Terri Vieira, who retired, according to the release.