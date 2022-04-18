Mercy Health-Youngstown welcomes new St. Joseph Warren Hospital president

Charlotte Wray, MSN, RN, is the new president of Mercy Health-St. Joseph Warren (Ohio) Hospital, part of Mercy Health-Youngstown.

Ms. Wray previously served as chief nursing officer for Mercy Health-Lorain (Ohio). She succeeds Kathy Cook, MSN, RN, who retired after 38 years of service to Mercy Health, according to an April 13 news release.

"As sad as we are to see Kathy's journey with our ministry end, we are excited to welcome Charlotte Wray to her new role," John Luellen, MD, market president of Mercy Health Lorain and Youngstown, said in the release. "She has been an instrumental leader in our Lorain market, and we're pleased to now have her expertise in Youngstown, leading St. Joseph Warren Hospital."

Ms. Wray joined Mercy Health-Lorain in 2018 and has held various leadership roles. She served as president of Mercy Health-Allen Hospital in Oberlin, Ohio, and added COO of Mercy Health-Lorain to her title in 2019. The next year, she became chief nursing officer for Mercy Health-Lorain, in addition to her role as Allen Hospital president.

Ms. Cook was named president of St. Joseph Warren Hospital in 2013 after serving as chief nursing officer of St. Elizabeth Youngstown.

Mercy Health-Youngstown is part of Cincinnati-based Bon Secours Mercy Health.