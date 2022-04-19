Allina Health names new leader for acute care services

Sara Criger was promoted to lead acute care services for Minneapolis-based Allina Health.

With her promotion, she will take on an expanded role as senior vice president of operations and acute care services for Allina, according to an April 14 news release.

Ms. Criger has served as senior vice president of operations for Allina since 2012. Now she will lead all health system acute care services, including Allina emergency medical services, Allina's mental health and addiction services and cardiovascular clinical service lines, according to the news release.

Allina is an 11-hospital system with more than 28,000 employees.