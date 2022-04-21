Duke LifePoint names CEO of 2 hospitals

Christopher Munton has been named CEO of two North Carolina hospitals that are part of Brentwood, Tenn.-based Duke LifePoint Healthcare.

Mr. Munton will begin serving as CEO of Harris Regional Hospital in Sylva, N.C., and Swain Community Hospital in Bryson City, N.C., on May 16. He currently serves as COO of National Park Medical Center in Hot Springs, Ark.

"We are excited to welcome Chris into his new role as CEO of Harris and Swain hospitals," Jamie Carter, eastern division president of LifePoint Health, said in an April 19 news release. "We are confident that he is the right leader to take these hospitals into the future."

Duke LifePoint Healthcare is a joint venture of Duke University Health System and LifePoint Health.