NewYork-Presbyterian names chief investment officer

NewYork-Presbyterian named Anne Dinneen as its new senior vice president and chief investment officer, the New York City-based hospital said in a statement sent to Becker's on April 20.

Ms. Dinneen will join NewYork-Presbyterian on May 2. She joins the hospital from Clinton, N.Y.-based Hamilton College, where she served as chief investment officer and managed the school's $1.5 billion endowment.

At NewYork-Presbyterian, Ms. Dinneen will oversee the hospital's $13 billion investment portfolio and manage the team responsible for the its investment assets, including endowment and retirement.