Renown Health continues leadership shakeup after CEO firing

Reno, Nev.-based Renown Health is making various leadership changes after the firing of former President and CEO Tony Slonim, MD, This Is Reno reported April 21.

The publication reported the following changes:

Michelle Sanchez-Bickley, head of human resources, is out.

Chris Nicholas, associate CEO of Renown Regional Medical Center, was promoted to replace Renown Regional Medical Center CEO Erik Olson.

Amy McCombs, MSN, RN, vice president of quality for acute services at Renown Health, was promoted to COO of Renown Regional Medical Center, effective July 1.

Jen Walker, MSN, RN, director of clinical excellence for acute care services at Renown Health, was promoted to vice president of quality for the health system, effective July 1.

Mark Neu joined Renown Health as chief corporate compliance officer.

Jamie Winter, interim chief corporate compliance officer and privacy officer at Renown Health, was promoted to deputy chief legal officer, effective June 1.

Thomas Graf, MD, interim CEO of Renown Health, and Sy Johnson, the health system's interim president, announced the leadership changes April 21 in the wake of Dr. Slonim's firing. Dr. Slonim was ousted in March after an internal investigation.

In an internal memo cited by This is Reno, Dr. Graf and Mr. Johnson said the Renown Health board has requested they remain as CEO and president, respectively, for the next year.