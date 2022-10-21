25 recent hospital, health system executive moves

The following hospital and health system executive moves have been reported by Becker's Hospital Review since Oct. 14:

1. Ian Barrett, EdD, was named chief human resources officer of Buffalo, N.Y.-based Kaleida Health.

2. Helen Boucher, MD, was selected as permanent dean at Boston-based Tufts University School of Medicine and chief academic officer of Burlington, Mass.-based Tufts Medicine.

3. Wally Sackett stepped down as president of Kettering (Ohio) Health.

4. Terry Burns stepped down as chief administrative officer of Kettering (Ohio) Health.

5. Jack Ludmir, MD, was named chief physician executive of Temple Women's Hospital in Philadelphia.

6. Patrick Caster was selected as the new incoming hospital president and CEO of French Hospital Medical Center in San Luis Obispo, Calif.

7. Yasmene McDaniel was named permanent CEO of HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast.

8. Kristin Tufvesson was named senior vice president and CFO of Santa Barbara, Calif.-based Cottage Health.

9. Drew Walker was selected as the new COO of Chippenham Hospital in Richmond, Va.

10. Bret Burton, MD, was named chief medical officer of Medical City Fort Worth (Texas).

11. Amy Berentes, DNP, MSN, RN, was selected as the new chief nursing officer of CGH Medical Center in Sterling, Ill.

12. James "Jamey" Pennington was named CIO of Tifton, Ga.-based Southwell.

13. Julie Grosvenor, MD, was named COO of Texas Surgical Hospital in Plano.

14. Brian Erling, MD, was selected as the next president and CEO of Reno, Nev.-based Renown Health.

15. Arthur Anderson was named vice president and CFO of Sellersville, Pa.-based Grand View Health.

16. Boyd Davis III was named CEO of Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Abilene (Texas).

17. Dr. Valentin Fuster was named president of Mount Sinai Heart in New York City.

18. Kimberly Hatchel, DNP, MSN, RN, was appointed as the new senior vice president of Kalamazoo, Mich.-based Bronson Healthcare and chief operating officer of Kalamazoo-based Bronson Methodist Hospital.

19. Chase Christianson was named CEO of Panama City, Fla.-based HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital.

20. Lisa Long, MD, was named chief medical officer of UP Health System-Marquette (Mich.).

21. Ebony Boulware, MD, as vice chief academic officer and chief science officer for Charlotte, N.C.-based Atrium Health.

22. Henri Lamothe, MD, was named chief medical officer of Olean, N.Y.-based Upper Allegheny Health System's Bradford (Pa.) Regional Medical Center and Olean (N.Y.) General Hospital.

23. Joyce Oh was named vice president and CIO of Tampa, Fla.-based Moffitt Cancer Center.

24. Howard Chrisman, MD, was selected as the next president and CEO of Chicago-based Northwestern Memorial HealthCare.

25. Gina Hawley, DrPH, was named COO of Salt Lake City-based University of Utah Health Hospitals and Clinics.