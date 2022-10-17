Northwestern names leaders of flagship hospital, medical group

Chicago-based Northwestern Memorial HealthCare has named two presidents — one of its flagship 900-bed hospital and the other to lead its 1,300-physician medical group.

Julie Creamer is the new president of Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago, the teaching hospital of Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine with 903 staffed beds, according to the American Hospital Directory.

Howard Chrisman, MD, is the new president of Northwestern Medical Group, one of Chicago's largest medical practices with 1,300 physicians and other healthcare professionals who have expertise in more than 90 medical specialties.

Both appointments took effect Oct. 12. Ms. Creamer and Dr. Chrisman will report to Dean Harrison, president and CEO of Northwestern Memorial HealthCare. They succeed Rick Gannotta, former NMH president, and David Mahvi, MD, former NMG president.

Ms. Creamer has been part of Northwestern Memorial HealthCare's senior leadership team since 1996. She most recently served as senior vice president of administration for the system and chief transformation executive for its medical group; she previously spent time as chief nurse executive of NMH.

Dr. Chrisman, an interventional radiologist, has been a member of Northwestern Memorial medical staff since 1997. He most recently served as vice president of clinical operations for NMG. Dr. Chrisman is a professor of radiology and surgery at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine and vice chairman for clinical operations for the department of radiology.