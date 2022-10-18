Grand View Health names new CFO

Sellersville, Pa.-based Grand View Health named Arthur Anderson Vice President and CFO.

Mr. Anderson previously served as CFO and vice president of finance at Springfield, Pa.-based Crozer Health. In the new role, he is responsible for the oversight and management of the financial functions within Grand View Health, the development of the system's strategic financial plan, program-specific business plans, and the annual operating and capital budgets, according to an Oct. 18 news release shared with Becker's.

"Arthur has led high-functioning finance teams for several acute care hospitals, surgical centers and outpatient centers throughout our region. His depth and breadth of financial knowledge will be a significant asset to Grand View Health as we look to innovate community healthcare for the people of our region," said Doug Hughes, RN, BSN, president and CEO of Grand View Health.

Mr. Anderson's appointment is effective on Nov. 21.