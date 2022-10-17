Atrium Health names Dr. Ebony Boulware chief science officer

Charlotte, N.C.-based Atrium Health has appointed Ebony Boulware, MD, as vice chief academic officer and chief science officer, the health system said Oct. 17.

Dr. Boulware, a leader in health equity research, was also named dean of Wake Forest University School of Medicine. She is slated to join the Winston-Salem, N.C.-based medical school in January and will succeed Julie Ann Freischlag, MD, who will keep her current role as CEO of Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist in Winston-Salem and as chief academic officer of Atrium Health.

"Her groundbreaking work to develop successful interventions, raise physician awareness and change clinical practice will benefit our medical school, our health system and our community as we seek to accelerate learning and discovery by advancing the science of medicine to better care for our patients," Dr. Freischlag said of Dr. Boulware's recent appointment.

Dr. Boulware most recently served as director of the Duke Clinical and Translational Science Institute, vice dean for translational science and associate vice chancellor for translational research at Durham, N.C.-based Duke University. She was also a distinguished professor of medicine and chief of general internal medicine at Duke University School of Medicine.