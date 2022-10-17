Gina Hawley named COO of U of Utah Health Hospitals and Clinics

Salt Lake City-based University of Utah Health Hospitals and Clinics has named Gina Hawley, DrPH, its new COO.

Prior to U of Utah, Dr. Hawley served as the vice president of professional and support services for Oregon Health and Science University in Portland where she was responsible for 14 allied health, clinical program, and service lines, central services, and support services departments.

"The search committee was very impressed with Dr. Hawley," Fiemu Nwariaku, M.D., chair of the department of surgery at the Spencer Fox Eccles School of Medicine at the University of Utah, said in an Oct 17 news release. "Her significant experience collaborating with physicians and department chairs to build high-impact clinical programs that served the mission of the organization felt like the right fit for U of U Health."

Dr. Hawley will begin her position Jan. 3 2023.