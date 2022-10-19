Dignity Health taps Patrick Caster to helm French Hospital Medical Center

Patrick Caster was selected as the new incoming hospital president and CEO of French Hospital Medical Center in San Luis Obispo, Calif., part of San Francisco-based Dignity Health, according to an Oct. 19 news release shared with Becker's.

Mr. Caster brings 25 years of healthcare leadership experience to the role, the release states.

Most recently, he served as the president and CEO of Memorial Hospital of Gardena (Calif.). Before that, he was COO of Dignity Health's California Hospital Medical Center in Los Angeles.

Mr. Caster will begin his new role on Nov. 28, according to the release.