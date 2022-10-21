Tufts medical school taps 1st woman to serve as dean in 129 years

Helen Boucher, MD, was selected as permanent dean at Boston-based Tufts University School of Medicine and chief academic officer of Burlington, Mass.-based Tufts Medicine.

Anthony Monaco, MD, PhD, president of Tufts University, and Michael Dandorph, president and CEO of Tufts Medicine, announced the news in a memo to staff, which was shared with Becker's Oct. 21.

Dr. Boucher is the first woman to serve as the dean of the medical school in its 129-year history, according to the memo.

She has been serving in a dual role as dean ad interim for the medical school and chief academic officer of Tufts Medicine since July 2021. The dual role was established to help strengthen and deepen the Tufts University-Tufts Medicine relationship, according to the memo. She is also a founding director of the Stuart B. Levy Center for Integrated Management of Antimicrobial Resistance at Tufts University and Tufts Medical Center.

"There is no one more qualified than Helen to continue this work," Dr. Monaco and Mr. Dandorph wrote in their memo. "Over the past 15 months, Helen has led the integration effort between the two organizations and has brought fresh vision and ingenuity to her role as dean ad interim."