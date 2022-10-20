Temple Health names chief physician of new women's hospital

Philadelphia-based Temple Health has named Jack Ludmir, MD, chief physician executive of its new Temple Women's Hospital, also in Philadelphia, Al Día reported Oct. 19.

Dr. Ludmir will also serve as a clinical adjunct professor in the department of obstetrics, gynecology and reproductive sciences at Temple University's medical school.

Dr. Ludmir recently stepped down from his roles at Philadelphia-based Thomas Jefferson University and Jefferson Health, according to the newspaper. While there, he served as executive vice president for equity and associate provost for community engagement and taught as a professor.

Dr. Ludmir launched the Philadelphia Collaborative for Health Equity and Jefferson Latina Women's Clinic while at Jefferson, the newspaper reported.