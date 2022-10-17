Moffitt Cancer Center names new CIO

Tampa, Fla.-based Moffitt Cancer Center has hired Joyce Oh as vice president and CIO. She will oversee health IT and help with digital transformation efforts.

"We are thrilled to have Joyce join our team," Moffitt chief digital officer Edmondo Robinson, MD, said in an Oct. 4 news release. "Her years of experience in technology will play a critical role as we continue to enhance our digital infrastructure, aligning with Moffitt's strategic plan."

Ms. Oh previously served as vice president of IT and divisional CIO of the former Beaumont Health, based in Southfield, Mich. She has also worked in tech roles for Domino's and IBM.

At Moffitt, she will supervise IT infrastructure, cybersecurity, IT applications and digital business office functions, and also play a leadership role at Moffitt's Center for Digital Health.

"Having lost both my mother and grandmother to cancer, Moffitt’s mission resonates profoundly and personally," Ms. Oh said. "I am truly grateful for the opportunity to contribute to the prevention and cure of cancer while transforming the provider, researcher and patient experience via technology."