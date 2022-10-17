Kimberly Hatchel named senior vice president, COO at Bronson Health

Dr. Kimberly Hatchel, DNP, MSN, RN, was appointed as the new senior vice president for the Kalamazoo, Mich.-based Bronson Healthcare system and chief operating officer for Kalamazoo-based Bronson Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Hatchel has served as Bronson Methodist's interim COO since June 2022. In her new permanent role, she will oversee the operations at the hospital and lead systemwide services for behavioral health, rehabilitation, pharmacy, lab, radiology and security.

She was previously the chief nursing officer for HCA Florida Blake Medical Center in Bradenton. She has also served in senior vice president and chief nursing officer roles with CHI Saint Joseph Health in Lexington, Ky., Las Vegas-based Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center and Sunrise Children's Hospital, and Medical City McKinney (Texas).

She is also an associate professor at the University of Texas Arlington-College of Nursing and Health Innovation and formerly an adjunct faculty member at Vanderbilt University School of Nursing in Nashville, Tenn.