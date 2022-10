Santa Barbara, Calif.-based Cottage Health named Kristin Tufvesson its new senior vice president and CFO.

Ms. Tufvesson has served as the health system's interim CFO since early 2022, according to an Oct. 18 news release shared with Becker's.

Before assuming the interim post, she held several leadership positions in her 31 years with the health system, including vice president, finance and controller.