23 recent hospital, health system executive moves

The following hospital and health system executive moves have been reported by Becker's Hospital Review since March 18:

1. Max Buetow was tapped as Springfield, Mo.-based CoxHealth's next president and CEO. He'll begin the new role in June.

2. Michael Mineo, MD, was named interim chief medical officer of Buffalo, N.Y.-based Kaleida Health. He will continue his role as CMO of Buffalo (N.Y.) General Medical Center.

3. Jamie Nadler, MD, was named chief quality officer of Kaleida Health.

4. Raheel Ahmad, DO, was named interim CMO of Kaleida Health's Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital in Williamsville, N.Y., and DeGraff Medical Park in Tonawanda, N.Y.

5. D'Andre Carpenter, DNP, was named chief nursing officer of West Des Moines, Iowa-based UnityPoint Health.

6. Bryan Sisk, DNP, BSN, was appointed senior vice president and chief nursing executive of Houston-based Memorial Hermann Health System.

7. Tammy Scarborough was named president of Chapel Hill, N.C.-based UNC Health's statewide region.

8. Teresa Dean Malcolm, MD, was named vice president of diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging at Lebanon, N.H.-based Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health.

9. Sammie Cribbs, MSN, APRN, was named CEO of North Arkansas Regional Medical Center in Harrison.

10. Dave Fikse, president of Mercy Health-Cincinnati, is retiring in June. Until his retirement, Mr. Fikse will transition daily operations to Mercy Health-Cincinnati COO Sean Dardeau.

11. Benjamin Miles was named president of St. Joseph Mercy Chelsea (Mich.).

12. Willie Payton Jr. was named COO of LewisGale Medical Center in Salem, Va.

13. Chris Klay was named president and CEO of HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital in O'Fallon, Ill., effective May 1.

14. Caroline Burris was named COO of HCA Florida Fort Walton-Destin Hospital in Fort Walton Beach.

15. Jill Ostrem was named president of Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids, Minn., and United Hospital in St. Paul, Minn.

16. Robert Whitaker was named CEO of Gallup, N.M.-based McKinley Christian Health Care Services.

17. Will McDowell was named vice president of investor relations at Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare.

18. Mary K.E. Maples was named interim president and CEO of Newark, N.J.-based University Hospital.

19. Hermelina Zabala, MSN, RN, was named senior vice president of patient care services and chief nursing officer of St. John's Episcopal Hospital in Far Rockaway, N.Y.

20. Brent Hubbard, president and COO of Mercy Hospitals Springfield (Mo.) Communities, accepted a leadership position with a health system in Oklahoma City.

21. Debra Potempa, MSN, RN, was named president of Parkview Wabash (Ind.) Hospital.

22. Jodi Howe is stepping down as CFO of Jones Memorial Hospital in Wellsville, N.Y., and St. James Hospital in Hornell N.Y. She's leaving the role April 25 to pursue an opportunity at Alfred University.

23. Michele Laas, BSN, RN, was named chief nursing officer of Sedalia, Miss.-based Bothwell Regional Health Center.