President named for Indiana hospital

Debra Potempa, MSN, RN, was named president of Parkview Wabash (Ind.) Hospital.

Ms. Potempa will succeed Marilyn Custer-Mitchell, who is retiring, according to a March 22 news release.

To her new role, Ms. Potempa brings experience that includes serving as system chief nursing officer and vice president of hospital operations for Mercyhealth, a regional health system with locations in northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin.

She will begin her new role April 18, according to the release.