Missouri hospital taps new chief nursing officer 

Sedalia, Miss.-based Bothwell Regional Health Center named Michele Laas, BSN, RN, its chief nursing officer, the hospital said March 21. 

Ms. Laas currently serves as the hospital's director of clinic nursing and has more than 25 years of nursing and leadership experience.

"Michele has a demonstrated history of building relationships, driving positive clinical outcomes and elevating the role of nursing," said Lori Wightman, CEO of Bothwell Regional Health Center. "She is a nurse's nurse and believes strongly in quality, processes and lifelong education."

