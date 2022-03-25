UNC Health taps Beaumont leader as statewide region president

Tammy Scarborough of Southfield, Mich.-based Beaumont Health was named president of Chapel Hill, N.C.-based UNC Health's statewide region.

Ms. Scarborough will oversee operations for 14 UNC Health network hospitals outside of North Carolina's Triangle region, with statewide hospital presidents reporting to her, according to a March 24 news release.

UNC Health said Ms. Scarborough's responsibilities will also include the health system's department of system affiliations and integration.

As she begins her new role, she brings healthcare management experience that includes serving as Beaumont Health's southern region market president. She also was president of ambulatory care and clinical service lines for Akron, Ohio-based Summa Health.