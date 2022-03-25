CoxHealth names next CEO

Max Buetow was tapped as Springfield, Mo.-based CoxHealth's next president and CEO.

Mr. Buetow will begin his new role in June, succeeding Steve Edwards, according to a March 25 news release. Mr. Edwards is retiring at the end of May after helming the health system since 2012.

Mr. Buetow is executive vice president and COO of CoxHealth. Previously, he was vice president of Cox Medical Group and CoxHeath's neuroscience service line, according to the release. He also held director roles for CoxHealth's neurological clinics.

CoxHealth is a six-hospital health system with 12,500 employees.