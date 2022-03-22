Mercy Hospitals Springfield president takes Oklahoma job

Brent Hubbard, president and COO of Mercy Hospitals Springfield (Mo.) Communities, accepted a leadership position with a health system in Oklahoma City, according to a hospital statement shared with Becker's on March 22.

The statement did not name the health system but said Mr. Hubbard and his wife have family in Oklahoma, his home state.

Mr. Hubbard has served as COO of Mercy Springfield since 2016 and added president to his title in 2018.

During his tenure, he has led the hospital through the pandemic as well as through the construction and opening of Mercy Heart Hospital Springfield and the Mercy Kids Emergency Room, according to the hospital statement.

Mr. Hubbard is tentatively set to leave Mercy Springfield on April 20. Craig McCoy, president of Mercy Springfield Communities and to whom Mr. Hubbard reports, will be responsible for Mr. Hubbard's duties in the interim.