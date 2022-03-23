Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health names vice president of diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging

Lebanon, N.H.-based Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health has named Teresa Dean Malcolm, MD, vice president of diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging. She will step into the new role April 4.

Dr. Malcom most recently served as CEO of coaching firm Master Physician Leaders. She also served as chief medical officer of Phoenix-based Banner Health from 2016 to 2019.



"The COVID-19 pandemic and ongoing challenges related to equity, health disparity and creating inclusive and diverse workplaces have highlighted D-HH's need to face these challenges and demonstrate system-wide leadership," Joanne Conroy, MD, president and CEO of Dartmouth-Hitchcock and Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health said in a March 21 news release. "As the vice president of DEIB, Dr. Malcolm will develop and lead an interdisciplinary and cross-departmental office and will be responsible for integrating DEIB values into all aspects of D-HH's culture, goals, metrics and strategic operating plan."