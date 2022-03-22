St. Joseph Mercy Chelsea taps new president

Benjamin Miles was named president of St. Joseph Mercy Chelsea (Mich.).

Mr. Miles will begin his new role April 18, succeeding Nancy Graebner-Sundling, who retired, according to a March 21 news release.

Previously, Mr. Miles was president of health plan services and chief advocacy officer at Parkview Health in Fort Wayne, Ind.

"Ben has a proven reputation as a results-oriented healthcare leader, bringing expertise in strategy, operations, process improvement, project management and finance," Shannon Striebich, senior vice president of operations at Trinity Health Michigan, said in the release. " We are grateful to Nancy for her dynamic, caring leadership over the past 10 years and we wish Ben great success in his new role."

St. Joseph Mercy Chelsea is part of Ypsilanti, Mich.-based Saint Joseph Mercy Health System. Saint Joseph Mercy Health System is a member of Livonia, Mich.-based Trinity Health.