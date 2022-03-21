New York hospital appoints chief nursing officer

St. John's Episcopal Hospital in Far Rockaway, N.Y., has named Hermelina Zabala, MSN, RN, senior vice president of patient care services and chief nursing officer.

Ms. Zabala most recently served as the hospital's assistant vice president of quality assurance and nursing operations, the hospital said in a March 21 press release.

She joined St. John's Episcopal Hospital in 1988, relocating from her native country of the Philippines. Over the last three decades, Ms. Zabala has held various leadership roles at the hospital, including nurse manager and associate director of nursing.

Ms. Zabala will replace Christopher Parker, DNP, RN, the hospital's executive vice president and COO, who was also serving as acting chief nursing officer, according to the hospital's website.