Cigna exec to join Tenet as VP of investor relations

Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare has named Will McDowell as vice president of investor relations, effective March 31.

Mr. McDowell has worked in leadership positions at Cigna Corporation for more than two decades, most recently as vice president of strategy and corporate development, according to a March 22 Tenet news release. In this role, he is in charge of expanding relationships with private market buyers and executing the organization's mergers and acquisitions plan.

Prior to his current role, Mr. McDowell served in investor relations at Cigna and was vice president of the function for six years, according to the release.

"Will is a seasoned, relationship-driven executive who brings a broad financial skillset to Tenet," Dan Cancelmi, Tenet executive vice president and CFO, said in the release. "With more than two decades of healthcare experience, we look forward to his expertise across many disciplines, including [investor relations], financial analysis and strategy."

Mr. McDowell has an MBA in finance from Philadelphia-based St. Joseph's University.

"Tenet has a clear commitment to shareholder value creation through a focus on execution of a well-developed strategy," he said in the release. "I am pleased to have the opportunity to collaborate with leadership to communicate the company's compelling growth story."