Arkansas hospital names new CEO

Sammie Cribbs, MSN, APRN, was named CEO of North Arkansas Regional Medical Center in Harrison, according to a Facebook post.

Ms. Cribbs has been serving as interim CEO since January. Before that, she was named chief nursing officer in 2014 and added vice president of clinical services to her CNO title in 2016.

She will assume her new role April 1, succeeding Vince Leist, who retired, according to the Facebook post.

North Arkansas Regional said Ken Pannell will remain CFO, and Josh Bright will remain vice president of operations. The hospital will name a CNO at a later time.