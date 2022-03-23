Memorial Hermann names chief nursing executive

Houston-based Memorial Hermann Health System has appointed Bryan Sisk, DNP, BSN, senior vice president and chief nursing executive, the organization said in a March 23 news release.

Dr. Sisk is a 20-year veteran of the U.S. Army and most recently served as chief nurse executive at HCA Healthcare's TriStar Division in Brentwood, Tenn.

Previously, he spent 10 years in various leadership roles at Central Texas Veterans Health Care System in Temple, including chief nurse executive.

In his new role, Dr. Sisk will work to improve patient outcomes and create new career pathways for nurse leaders.