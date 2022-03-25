UnityPoint Health names nursing chief

D'Andre Carpenter, DNP, is making the move from Jefferson Health to UnityPoint Health, where he will serve as chief nursing officer beginning May 9.

Dr. Carpenter joins the West Des Moines, Iowa-based system after 2.5 years with Philadelphia-based Jefferson Health, where he served as senior vice president and associate chief nurse executive and, before that, enterprise chief nursing informatics officer for the 18-hospital system.

Twenty-hospital UnityPoint says Dr. Carpenter will lead systemwide safety, quality and patient experience initiatives and focus on a culture of continuous improvement.

Dr. Carpenter, a Chicago native, expressed excitement about a return to the Midwest and the work ahead. "Creating a positive practice environment for nursing while promoting growth in our future nursing workforce through education, mentorship and leadership development is a passion of mine," he said in the UnityPoint press release.