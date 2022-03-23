Mercy Health-Cincinnati president to retire

Dave Fikse, the president of Mercy Health-Cincinnati, part of Bon Secours Mercy Health, is set to retire in June according to a March 23 news release.

During his tenure, Mr. Fikse helped break ground on a new hospital, opened various medical centers and led the team through the pandemic. Prior to his role as president, he served as COO of Mercy Health for two years.

"It has been the honor of a lifetime to lead the talented group of individuals who make up Mercy Health-Cincinnati. I'm awed by their skills, compassion and unwavering dedication to providing the very best care to every person who comes through our doors, and I know that this team will continue to achieve great things on behalf of our patients, families and employees," Mr. Fikse said in the release.

Until his official retirement in June, Mr. Fikse will transition daily operations to Mercy Health-Cincinnati COO Sean Dardeau as the system begins a search for a new president.