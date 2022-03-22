Allina Health names president of 2 hospitals

Minneapolis-based Allina Health has named Jill Ostrem president of two hospitals, Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids, Minn., and United Hospital in St. Paul, Minn.

In her new role she will provide executive leadership for the two hospital operations, facilities management, patient experience initiatives, workforce development and strategic planning. She has more than 25 years experience in managing hospitals and clinics.

Prior to her appointment, Ms. Ostrem was the vice president of operations at United Hospital.

"I am honored to lead the incredible, dedicated teams at Mercy and United hospital," said Ms. Ostrem in the release. "I look forward to building on the strong leadership at both hospitals and throughout the Allina Health system, and I am excited to continue our commitment to transform and improve the healthcare experience for our patients, staff and communities."