20 recent hospital, health system executive moves

The following hospital and health system executive moves have been reported by Becker's since Feb. 6:

1. Phillip Jackson, PhD, is retiring as president of Elizabeth City, N.C.-based Sentara Albemarle Medical Center.

2. J.T. Barnhart was named president of Urbana, Ill.-based OSF HealthCare Heart of Mary Medical Center.

3. Craig Albanese, MD, was selected as the next CEO of Durham, N.C.-based Duke University Health System.

4. Rick Wright, MD, was selected by Nashville, Tenn.-based Vanderbilt University Medical Center to serve as its next chief medical officer and senior vice president of clinical affairs.

5. Mike Wells was named president of OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria, Ill.

6. Margaret Dimond, PhD, was appointed president of E.W. Sparrow Hospital in Lansing, Mich.

7. Lorenzo Olivarez Jr. was named vice president of finance for Santa Barbara, Calif.-based Cottage Health.

8. Tom Clark was named Western Iowa president for West Des Moines, Iowa-based MercyOne.

9. Steven Hanks, MD, has started his tenure as president and CEO of Albany, N.Y.-based St. Peter's Health Partners and Syracuse, N.Y.-based St. Joseph's Health.

10. Janise Whitesell, MD, was selected as the first female chief of medical staff at Southeast Georgia Health System in Brunswick.

11. Rodney Reider was selected by Johnstown, Pa.-based Conemaugh Health System as market president and CEO of Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center.

12. Kimberley Darey, MD, was appointed president of Elmhurst (Ill.) Hospital.

13. Christopher Miller, MD, was named chief clinical officer and senior vice president for St. Louis-based BJC HealthCare.

14. Harlo McCall, MSN, was named CEO of the future Ascension St. John Rehabilitation Hospital of Owasso (Okla.).

15. Deb Rozewicz, RN, was selected as the inaugural CEO of the future Bronson Behavioral Health Hospital in Battle Creek, Mich.

16. Tim Colburn retired as president of OhioHealth Berger Hospital in Circleville.

17. April Saathoff, DNP, RN, was named vice president and chief nursing information officer of Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins Medicine.

18. Bill Heegaard, MD, was named president of Duluth, Minn.-based Essentia Health's East market.

19. Krysla Karlix was appointed CEO of Medical City Green Oaks in Dallas, part of Medical City Healthcare.

20. Lauren Norris was named director of marketing for Conway (Ark.) Regional Health System.







