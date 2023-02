West Des Moines, Iowa-based MercyOne has named Tom Clark its Western Iowa president.

Mr. Clark most recently served Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Avera Health as chief strategy and growth officer, according to a Feb. 8 news release from MercyOne.

In his new role, Mr. Clark will oversee MercyOne operations in Sioux City and Primghar, Iowa. He will join the health system in late February.