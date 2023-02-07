OhioHealth hospital president to retire; interim named

Tim Colburn retired as president of OhioHealth Berger Hospital in Circleville on Feb. 3.

Mr. Colburn served the hospital for 23 years, according to an interview on OhioHealth's website. During his tenure as president, he led through COVID-19, rebuilt the hospital's emergency department, converted rooms to single-patient and enhanced several service offerings.

Casey Liddy will serve as interim president, The Scioto Post reported Feb. 7. He has been with the health system for five years, most recently leading operations for Berger Hospital's heart and vascular, neuroscience, and oncology service lines.