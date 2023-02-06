Essentia Health shifts market president

Essentia Health, based in Duluth, Minn., has named Bill Heegaard, MD, president of its East market.

Dr. Heegaard currently serves as president of Essentia's West market, which spans Central North Dakota to Northwestern Minnesota, according to a Feb. 6 news release. In his new role, he will oversee a region that covers much of Northeastern Minnesota.

Prior to joining Essentia Health in 2020, Dr. Heegaard served Minneapolis-based Hennepin Healthcare as chief medical officer and chief clinical officer.

Richard Vetter, MD, chief medical officer of the West market, will serve as interim president until a permanent replacement is named.