Duke health system promotes COO to CEO

Craig Albanese, MD, has been selected as the next CEO of Durham, N.C.-based Duke University Health System.

Dr. Albanese, an academic pediatric surgeon, is executive vice president and COO of the health system. He will assume the CEO role at the end of March, according to a Feb. 9 news release.

Dr. Albanese joined Duke University Health System in January 2022 from New York City-based NewYork-Presbyterian, where he served as group senior vice president and system chief medical officer.

"Dr. Albanese has demonstrated vigorous and responsive leadership that has enabled Duke's clinical enterprise to recover and renew in the wake of the devastating COVID-19 pandemic, working diligently to improve the well-being of our people, and seeking to accelerate expansion of our health system through organic growth and strategic partnerships. His continued leadership will be vital in guiding the next phase of the health system's work," A. Eugene Washington, MD, Duke University chancellor for health affairs, and Duke University President Vincent E. Price said in a joint statement.

Duke University Health System encompasses three hospitals, as well as physician practices, home hospice care and various support services.