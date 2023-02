St. Louis-based BJC HealthCare named Christopher Miller, MD, chief clinical officer and senior vice president.

Dr. Miller will partner with Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis to oversee clinical care, according to a Feb. 8 health system news release shared with Becker's.

Dr. Miller will step into his new role April 10. Previously, he served as president of Cleveland-based University Hospitals Clinical Network and chief clinical officer of University Hospitals.