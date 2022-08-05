20 recent hospital, health system executive moves

The following hospital and health system executive moves have been reported by Becker's Hospital Review since Aug. 1:

1. Stephanie Conners was named president and CEO of Clearwater, Fla.-based BayCare Health System.

2. Kim Hodgkinson was named senior vice president and CFO of Springfield, Ill.-based Hospital Sisters Health System.

3. Jim Kelly, senior vice president and CFO of UF Health Shands in Gainesville, Fla., was named interim CEO.

4. Maulik Purohit, MD, was named chief health information officer of Allentown, Pa.-based Lehigh Valley Health Network.

5. Alanna "Lani" Fast was selected as the new CEO of St. Bernard Parish Hospital in Chalmette, La.

6. Joseph Cacchione, MD, was named CEO of Philadelphia-based Jefferson Health and Thomas Jefferson University, effective Sept. 6.

7. Sangeeta Bardhan Cook, PhD, was named senior vice president of commercialization strategy and business development for Philadelphia-based Temple University Health System, and chief innovation officer of its Fox Chase Cancer Center.

8. Sophy Lu was named CIO of New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health.

9. Beth Mosher, MSN, was named chief nursing officer of Novant Health Mint Hill (N.C.) Medical Center.

10. Jake Halstenson was named CFO of St. Peter, Minn.-based River's Edge Hospital.

11. Peggy Thomas, MSN, RN, was named vice president for nursing and chief nursing officer of UHS Hospitals, part of King of Prussia, Pa.-based Universal Health Services.

12. Anne Tyrol, MSN, RN, was named interim chief nursing officer of Cheshire Medical Center in Keene, N.H.

13. Karmen Fittes was selected as the inaugural chief of UVA Health Human Resources.

14. Deborah Graves, BSN, was selected as the next president of SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital-Lake Saint Louis (Mo.).

15. Krystal Atkinson, DNP, was named chief administrative officer of Morgantown, W.Va.-based Mon Health Medical Center.

16. Roberto Cardarelli, DO, on Aug. 1 took on the role as chief medical officer at two of Lexington, Ky.-based CHI Saint Joseph Health's hospitals.

17. Angel Monroy, MSN, RN, APRN, was named vice president of nursing operations at HCA Midwest Health in Overland Park, Kan.

18. Jon Ashford was selected as COO of Spectrum Health Grand Rapids (Mich).

19. Vikram Kashyap, MD, was selected as vice president and department chief of the Spectrum Health Frederik Meijer Heart and Vascular Institute in Grand Rapids, Mich.

20. Derek Zhorne, MD, was selected as the first associate chief medical officer for the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital in Iowa City.