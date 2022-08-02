Mon Health Medical Center names Krystal Atkinson chief administrative officer

West Virginia-based Mon Health Medical Center has named Krystal Atkinson, DNP, its chief administrative officer.

David Goldberg, president and CEO of Mon Health System, said that Dr. Atkinson, a Mon Health senior vice president and chief nursing executive, has made an impact since joining Mon Health two years ago, including expanding the new graduate nursing pipeline.

"We are thrilled to have Krystal continue to lead nursing at Mon Health System and now operations at Mon Health Medical Center," Mr. Goldberg said.

Dr. Atkinson replaces Mark Gilliam, who served in the role for five years.