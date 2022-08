New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health named Sophy Lu as CIO.

As CIO, Ms. Lu will oversee the strategic direction, talent, information, security, technology and service delivery for the health system's digital transformation and integrated product innovation, according to an Aug. 1 press release.

​​Ms. Lu, who joined Northwell in 2010, most recently served as deputy CIO where she helped the health system with its long-term digital technology goals.