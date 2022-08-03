Dr. Maulik Purohit appointed chief health information officer of Lehigh Valley Health Network

Maulik Purohit, MD, has been named chief health information officer of Allentown, Pa.-based Lehigh Valley Health Network, he told Becker's Aug. 3.

Dr. Purohit previously served as clinical innovation lead for transformation and chief medical information officer of University Hospitals in Cleveland, where he oversaw the implementation of an Epic EHR and a tech-based system to pinpoint COVID-19 hot spots.

He told Becker's his new role will "leverage technological solutions combined with operational processes to improve patient care"

He said he will focus on quality and safety, patient engagement, data analytics and artificial intelligence, population health, precision medicine, automation and device integration and remote patient monitoring.

Dr. Purohit started his position June 27.