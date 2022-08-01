CHI Saint Joseph Health names Dr. Roberto Cardarelli chief medical officer of 2 hospitals

Roberto Cardarelli, DO, on Aug. 1 took on the role as chief medical officer at two of Lexington, Ky.-based CHI Saint Joseph Health's hospitals, according to The Lane Report.

Dr. Cardarelli is the new CMO at Saint Joseph Hospital and Saint Joseph East. He joined the health system from UK HealthCare, the Lexington-based University of Kentucky's health system. There, he served as CMO for ambulatory services and as its first CMO for population health. Prior to that, he held several other leadership positions across clinical care, research and health administration in Texas.

"Most of my career has been splitting my time among research, education and patient care," Dr. Cardarelli said. "I am excited to give 100 percent of my focus on high-quality patient care and joining the great teams at Saint Joseph Hospital and Saint Joseph East, working with everyone toward the common mission of being the provider of choice in the region."

Dr. Cardarelli earned his doctor of osteopathy from the University of North Texas Health Science Center at Fort Worth.