Ascension is a St. Louis-based nonprofit and Catholic health system that operates more than 2,600 care sites, including 139 hospitals in 19 states. Eduardo Conrado serves as president of Ascension, and Joseph Impicciche is CEO.

Here are 12 executive appointments at Ascension this year:

1. Scott Kashman was named president of Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside in Jacksonville, Fla., effective July 17. He previously served as market president for St. Dominic Health Services and CEO of St. Dominic Hospital in Jackson, Miss.

2. Bo Beaudry was named senior vice president, serving as ministry market executive for Ascension Oklahoma, effective Sept. 25. He previously served as CEO of Cedar Park (Texas) Regional Medical Center.

3. Daniel Jackson was named ministry market executive for Ascension Wisconsin and senior vice president for Ascension. Matthew Hanselman, who had been serving as interim ministry market executive in recent months, will continue to serve as CFO of Ascension Wisconsin.

4. Anthony Meador is the new COO of Austin, Texas-based Ascension Seton Medical Center. He previously served as vice president of operations at Baltimore-based MedStar Harbor Hospital.

5. Ashley Dickinson accepted a position as COO for Ascension Texas, where she oversees operations of the health system's ministry markets throughout the state. She previously served as CEO of Valparaiso, Ind.-based Northwest Health.

6. Kevin Speer was tapped to lead Indianapolis-based Ascension St. Vincent. He returned to Ascension St. Vincent as senior vice president and ministry market executive, Ascension Indiana, effective May 1. Earlier in his career, Mr. Speer served as system vice president and chief strategy officer for St. Vincent Health, now Ascension St. Vincent.

7. Michael Wiggins was named president of Austin, Texas-based Dell Children's, part of Ascension's Texas operations. He previously served as president and CEO of Le Bonheur Children's Hospital in Memphis, Tenn.

8. Robyn Morrissey was named chief strategy officer of Nashville, Tenn.-based Ascension Saint Thomas. She previously served as Ascension's chief strategy officer of ambulatory surgical services.

9. Ruth Portacci was named vice president of joint ventures and chief integration officer of Nashville, Tenn.-based Ascension Saint Thomas. In her role, she manages the health system's joint venture relationships in Middle Tennessee.

10. Eduardo Conrado was named president of Ascension, effective Feb. 1. Joseph Impicciche, who was serving as president and CEO, remains in the CEO role.

11. Fahad Tahir was named president and CEO of Nashville, Tenn.-based Ascension Saint Thomas. He previously served as the system's chief strategy officer and, before that, president and CEO of Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown and West campuses.

12. Tim Adams was named regional operating officer and senior vice president for Ascension. He oversees Ascension ministry markets in Alabama, Florida and Gulf Coast, Indiana, Kansas, Maryland, New York, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, and Washington, D.C.